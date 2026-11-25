The U.S. Army will detonate several tons of highly-volatile bomb-making chemicals in Middleton, Iowa, at 9 a.m. local time Wednesday.

AP reports days of delays stalled the detonation of the nation’s entire stockpile of lead azide around but the army successfully argued waiting longer could cause the dangerously degrading chemicals to spontaneously explode at any time.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” said Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, the Army’s leader of the operation, after the detonation date was changed three times following an outpouring of public concern and attendant lawsuits.

The AP report continued, setting out the controlled detonation of roughly five tons of the degraded lead azide inside 68 barrels at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown has set off concerns about potential health and environmental effects alongside frustration over lack of information.

“We don’t believe that the public should be in a panic,” said acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. “Our goal is to keep as much of it as we can here on our Iowa Army Ammunition plant to prevent it from traveling.”

The Army maintains the action, initially planned for last Friday, is needed to prevent a possible chain-reaction explosion of the dangerous material.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin says hundreds of his staff members are in Iowa collecting land, air and water samples ahead of the explosion.

NASA says it deployed multiple research aircraft to support the U.S. Army’s planned detonation and will monitor events before, during and after the timed event.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has also issued a disaster emergency proclamation for three nearby counties likely to be most heavily impacted.

Lead azide is an explosive that has been used in munitions since World War I.

The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa has stored lead azide since the 1960s.