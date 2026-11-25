This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be the 100th edition of the much-applauded public celebration but already early weather forecasts are casting doubt on whether or not it will go ahead fully as planned with all elements on display.

Any cancellation – if it happens – will only be the third time since 1924 the floats and balloons have not flown high through the heart of New York City.

Today reports heavy rain and high winds are predicted in the northeast come Thanksgiving Day, raising the question of how it may affect participants and spectators expecting another fabulous show.

“We most definitely have our eyes on that. This is a cherished tradition in our city, and I know it’s one that Americans across the country look forward to,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference Monday to preview events.

A record-setting 100 balloons are set to float down the streets of Manhattan during the annual festival of fun.

They will be joined by a tribute to Dolly Parton led by Megan Hilty, and special appearances by Melissa Joan Hart, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Holly Robinson Peete, all leading the way for Santa Claus.

The Hill notes inclement weather does pose a threat to certain elements but not the entire parade. It records:

The last time the parade’s balloons were grounded was in 1971, when wind and rain reportedly prevented many of the familiar floating figures from being flown. Other parade elements, like floats and performances, continued mostly as planned.

Forecasters confirm an impending nor’easter storm may try to foul this year’s party, with AccuWeather forecasting winds of 12 to 25 mph (19 to 40 kph) and rain later in the day, the AP report notes.

Under guidelines, large balloons must stay grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).

The parade has marched every year without pause — except from 1942 to 1944 when the balloons were donated to the World War II effort and public efforts were focused elsewhere.

Whether or not the 100th edition goes ahead fully as planned will all depend on the weather.

Fingers are crossed.