New applications for unemployment benefits fell last week to match their lowest level in 57 years, extending a stretch of historically low claims for U.S. workers.

Initial jobless claims dropped by 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 189,000 in the week ended Nov. 21, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists had forecast 200,000. The prior week’s figure was revised down by 1,000 to 202,000.

Last week’s figure matched the reading in the week ended July 18. The last time claims were lower was in September 1969. In the comparable week last year, 218,000 people filed initial claims.

Claims have averaged 207,447 a week through the first 47 weeks of 2026, the lowest for that stretch of any year since 1969 and the third-lowest in records going back to 1967. The average was 226,936 over the same number of weeks last year.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out weekly swings, fell by 1,500 to 196,000. It has been below 200,000 for eight straight weeks and was down from 224,000 a year earlier. The last time the four week moving average was below 200,000 for this long was 1969.

Continuing claims, which count people who remain on unemployment rolls after their first week of benefits, fell by 95,000 to 1.697 million in the week ended Nov. 14. The previous week’s figure was revised up by 29,000. The four-week average edged up by 500 to 1.725 million, compared with 1.950 million a year earlier.

The Labor Department released the report a day early because of Thanksgiving.