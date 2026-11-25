U.S. inflation slowed in October as gasoline prices rose more modestly. A third straight month of firm increases in core prices strengthened the case for a Federal Reserve rate increase in December.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3 percent from September, down from 0.5 percent the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Gasoline prices rose 0.8 percent after jumping 9.2 percent in September. Food prices rose 0.4 percent.

Oil and gasoline helped drive earlier spikes in headline inflation. Price pressure is now evident beyond energy. Excluding food and energy, prices rose 0.3 percent for a third straight month, a pace equivalent to roughly 3.7 percent a year. Both the headline and core monthly readings matched economists’ forecasts.

The 12-month inflation rate rose to 3.8 percent from 3.6 percent as October’s price increase replaced a smaller gain from a year earlier. The same arithmetic lifted annual core inflation to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent.

The slowdown in the month-to-month figure could provide some comfort that inflation has cooled. And even though core remains hot, it shows no signs of accelerating.

The Fed held its benchmark rate at 3.75 percent to 4 percent in October, with two officials voting for a quarter-point increase. Minutes released last week showed nearly all officials thought rates would likely have to rise in the coming months to bring inflation back to 2 percent. Two said they could consider a larger increase in December if incoming inflation figures were unfavorable.

Interest-rate futures pointed to a quarter-point increase at the Fed’s Dec. 8–9 meeting. A separate report Wednesday showed the economy grew at a 4.3 percent annual rate in the third quarter, up from the government’s initial estimate of 3.4 percent.

Consumer spending rose 0.3 percent in dollar terms in October and edged down slightly after inflation. Personal income rose 0.7 percent, and after-tax income adjusted for inflation rose 0.5 percent. The personal saving rate increased to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent.