The two men arrested after security systems were triggered at the country home of the future King and Queen are Albanians and one of them known to be an illegal migrant, a report claims.

Police are investigating theories into two migrant males arrested on a Royal estate in Norfolk, England, on Monday night including that they could be bungling burglars who didn’t realise the large country house is owned by the Royal family, or that they were hired hands doing the bidding of a foreign intelligence agency, it is stated.

The two men arrested on the Sandringham estate on Monday are Albanian migrants, The Sun newspaper asserts, one of them a known illegal migrant who previously had an attempted asylum claim, and the other of uncertain legal status. While the paper cited insider information for these claims, it also noted there had been no official confirmation from police, who have only said that two men were arrested and that the property was unoccupied at the time of the alleged intrusion.

It is further claimed that the police investigation in the region continued long after the two suspects were arrested because there was concern a third man may have slipped away. It was earlier reported that the intruders were “masked men”.

The paper cited in its report the remarks of a former senior Royal protection officer who said officers were considering whether the men may have been bungling burgulars who may not have even realised the building they were entering was on the royal Sandringham estate. Another hypothesis to be considered is whether they could have been working for Russian intelligence, and that a hapless migrant burglar story may be cover for other activities.

Former Met detective chief inspector Mick Neville told the paper: “police cannot assume they were low-level criminals until they know exactly who they are. They could have been Russian agents smuggling listening bugs or even a bomb into Anmer Hall.”

Neville further noted the charge of suspicion of burglary rather, than attempted burglary, implies those responsible for the incident managed to actually get inside the building.

Anmer Hall is the country retreat of Prince William and Princess Catherine, who all other things being equal would be the next King and Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, and ten other nations. As previously reported of the alleged break-in: