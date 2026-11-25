Anthropic’s stock closed down 6.5 percent on Tuesday before falling another 4.4 percent on Wednesday morning. The AI startup’s current share price of $77.42 is well below its $111.50 IPO high just five trading sessions after its record-breaking Nasdaq debut.

CNBC reports that shares of Anthropic, trading under the ticker ANT, opened at $111.50 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19. At Wednesday’s market open, they had fallen well under the IPO price, putting investors who bought shares at the debut deeply in the red. The company raised $81.3 billion in the IPO, which was heavily oversubscribed. According to prior CNBC reporting, roughly half of institutional investors who placed orders received no shares at all.

Breitbart News previously reported that shares of Anthropic fell 22 percent from its IPO high almost immediately.

The decline came as a broader selloff hit chip and AI infrastructure stocks. Nvidia, AMD and Intel all fell during intraday trading Tuesday, as did neocloud companies CoreWeave, IREN and Nebius. The moves followed a volatile stretch for Nvidia in particular. The company reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO on Monday, reversing an earlier ouster earlier this month, and its shares surged more than 30 percent that day before giving back some of those gains Tuesday.

Even as Anthropic’s stock slid, three Wall Street firms initiated coverage this week with bullish outlooks. Canaccord Genuity started coverage with a buy rating and a $135 price target in a Tuesday note, calling Anthropic “one of the most important enterprise technology franchises of the AI era” and arguing its “opportunity is considerably larger than traditional software spending.” The firm’s analysts acknowledged the uncertainty facing the company but said the upside outweighs it: “The risks are unusually large, particularly around infrastructure commitments and the durability of competitive differentiation, but we believe the combination of exceptional growth, emerging earnings capacity, and an attractive entry valuation support a compelling investment opportunity.”

Wedbush, which initiated coverage Monday with an outperform rating and a $120 price target, described the current environment as a “tumultuous market” but said Anthropic stands to “capture a uniquely large addressable market.” Looking past near-term volatility across the AI sector, Wedbush’s analysts wrote: “While there’s going to continue to be many ups and downs, and winners and losers as this ecosystem gets built, in our view there is no real question that it does get built over time. The genie is out of the bottle. And ANT is a strong play on that theme.”

Oppenheimer offered the most aggressive target of the three, initiating coverage Tuesday with an outperform rating and a $150 price target, more than 80 percent above the IPO price. The firm’s analysts called their position a “bullish stance,” pointing to rising customer adoption that gives Anthropic “a substantial runway.” They weighed that optimism against ongoing threats from rivals and the costs of building out computing capacity, writing: “While competition and compute commitments remain risks, we believe Anthropic can translate its leadership into durable growth and operating leverage.”

Breitbart News previously reported that Anthropic’s IPO will funnel at least $156 billion to Effective Altruism (EA) and leftist causes:

Anthropic’s leadership grew out of the effective altruism (EA) movement, and that shows up directly in the paperwork. The company set aside five percent of its shares, almost 850 million of them, for a Public Benefit Fund. At Anthropic’s trading price of around $95, that endowment is worth about $80 billion. Its first grant is $200 million to study how AI affects workers. The fund can keep growing. Each time Anthropic’s valuation climbs more than 50 percent above its $83 IPO price, the fund gains another two percent of shares. The next trigger point is about $124.50 per share. Anthropic also donated $50 million to the city of San Francisco last week, though a company spokesperson said that gift did not come from the Public Benefit Fund.

These and other recent AI developments were presaged in the breakout book by Breitbart News social media director Wynton titled: Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, the first and only New York Times bestselling AI book written from a conservative perspective. “AI isn’t just a tool,” says Hall. “It is also political power. The challenge is knowing how to seize the ‘roses’ of AI while averting its many ‘landmines.’”

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.