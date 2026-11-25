Americans spent more in October after a strong summer, as rising incomes gave households room to increase their spending and save more of what they earned.

Consumer spending rose 0.3 percent from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. That works out to roughly 3.7 percent at an annual rate if sustained. September’s increase was revised up to 0.6 percent from 0.5 percent.

The dollar figures matter to businesses and their shareholders. Companies report revenue in current dollars, so consumers can bolster sales even when they buy roughly the same amount of goods and services. For stock investors, the question is how much of that additional revenue turns into profit after companies pay their own costs.

Services accounted for about four-fifths of October’s increase in dollar terms, with spending rising on housing and utilities, recreation and health care. Spending on motor vehicles and parts fell, limiting the gain in goods purchases.

After adjusting for inflation, spending edged down by less than 0.1 percent in October. That left real spending roughly where it ended a strong third quarter, when it grew at a 4.2 percent annual rate, according to a separate report Wednesday. The government had initially estimated growth of 3.8 percent for the quarter.

Households headed into the holiday shopping season with more purchasing power. Personal income rose 0.7 percent in October, and income after taxes and inflation rose 0.5 percent. Higher private-sector wages and salaries, dividend income and a one-time Medicare premium rebate contributed to the gain. Income grew faster than outlays, lifting the personal saving rate to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent in September.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3 percent in October and 3.8 percent from a year earlier, up from 3.6 percent in September. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent.