Americans took in more income and saved a bigger share of it in October, giving households more room to spend heading into the holiday shopping season.

Personal income rose 0.7 percent from the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, more than twice September’s revised 0.3 percent gain. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.

After taxes and inflation, Americans’ disposable income rose 0.5 percent, more than reversing a 0.2 percent decline in September. Higher private-sector wages and salaries and dividend income helped lift incomes. A one-time Medicare premium rebate also contributed to the gain.

The personal saving rate rose to 4.1 percent from 3.6 percent in September. Consumers spent 0.3 percent more in October, half the previous month’s revised increase. Once inflation is taken into account, spending edged down by less than 0.1 percent.

The report showed that inflation was still running well above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8 percent from a year earlier, up from 3.6 percent in September. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed to 3.3 percent from 3.1 percent. Both measures rose 0.3 percent from the previous month.

The spending figures point to a slower start to the fourth quarter. In a separate report Wednesday, the Commerce Department said consumer spending grew at a 4.2 percent annual rate in the third quarter after adjusting for inflation, stronger than initially estimated.