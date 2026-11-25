President Donald Trump left the door open to pardoning reinstated Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in reply to a question, adding that while he doesn’t think it will “be necessary” it is “always an option.”

Trump also told the New York Post that he doesn’t think Huang will “need to invoke his Fifth Amendment rights” when he appears before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Banking Committee next week.

“I don’t think he needs to take the Fifth,” Trump said. “I think it’s an interesting story for people.”

Trump added that he wants Huang to “just tell the truth.”

“I mean, his lawyers are going to have to advise him, but I’ve always found him to be 100% aboveboard, and you know, a very smart person,” Trump added.

Trump’s comments come after Nvidia’s board voted to reinstate Huang at Nvidia, Breitbart News’s John Carney reported:

The board voted unanimously to restore Huang as CEO, president, and a director on its board, effective immediately. Nvidia said directors met with Huang several times and were satisfied with his candor and ability to lead the company. The board said it was confident his return posed no national security risk after receiving input from senior U.S. officials. Nvidia didn’t name the officials or say what they told directors.

Huang’s reinstatement to the company comes after he was ousted following reports he had a “close relationship” with a woman U.S. intelligence suspected “of spying for Beijing.”

Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported:

The Nvidia board reached its decision after an hours-long meeting Wednesday at the roughly $4 trillion company. It capped a remarkable stretch even by the standards of a tech industry that has watched Nvidia become the linchpin of the artificial intelligence boom. Huang had been fighting to keep his job since October 29, when media reported on a “close relationship” between him and a woman named Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and executive at Megaspeed, the largest buyer of Nvidia chips in Southeast Asia, who U.S. intelligence suspects of spying for Beijing.

During an interview on CNBC, Trump said that he “convinced” Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang.

“I spoke to them,” Trump said. “Let me just put it that way. And I convinced them. And I must tell you, it was a lot easier to convince them yesterday than it was a week and a half ago.”