The rock band Pearl Jam is taking heat for supporting illegal migrants and attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The band took to its social media account to comment on the recent incident in Seattle where ICE agents took two illegal migrants into custody at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday.

“It is heartbreaking and infuriating to watch the human toll of a system driven by cold cruelty,” the band bloviated in a Monday post on X.

“Seeing a family torn apart and dragged off a jetway right here in our own airport by masked individuals is unconscionable and we stand firmly against this kind of inhumane treatment,” the band added. “That’s why this election mattered so much. It showed we aren’t powerless or screaming into a void. Americans stood up, looked at the systematic abuse and what ICE is doing to our neighbors, and said, no more.”

Many X users, though, were not very supportive of the 1990s band’s post.

One user was about as direct and explicit as you can imagine, replying, “Ohhh go fuck yourselves..you washed up losers!”

Another poster questioned the band’s patriotism, https://x.com/wideawakelaura/status/2125016019559419982?s=46asking, “has pearl jam ever posted about any American who was murdered by an illegal?”

A third poster suggested that Pearl Jam are hypocrites.

“I’ll be bringing a caravan with 1,000 American citizens to your next concert. We’ll just walk in without tickets and demand free beer and food. Surely you’ll be fine covering the cost of that, right?” the poster wrote.

Another poster blasted the band for refusing to deal in facts.

“You fucking morons. They overstayed their Visas and got caught being criminals by violating federal immigration law. Then she assaulted law enforcement officers by throwing hot coffee in their faces. They are NOT victims!” the X user said.

“I can’t wait for the next Pearl Jam concert so I can rush up on stage and act like it’s my new home. You better not have security removed me because that would be infuriating to watch that happen. PS I also expect a free concert ticket, beer, and food for me and all of my friends,” a user added.

One user wondered where the band stood during the Obama era, and asked, “I don’t remember you guys speaking out about ICE when Obama deported 3 million illegals.”

Finally, a user told the band that they should be ashamed of themselves.

“Did I miss the post about Iryna Zarutska, Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray or the hundreds of others? You should be ashamed,” he wrote.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston