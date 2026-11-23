Nov. 22 (UPI) — Two-time American League Cy Young Award-winning starting pitcher Tarik Skubal has agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, according to multiple reports Sunday.

Skubal’s new deal is the most lucrative ever handed out to a pitcher at an average of $50 million per year as well as in total valuation, sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic.

The final deal is still pending a physical but if completed will set a new major league standard for big-market free agent spending even as owners are battling the players’ union over a proposed salary cap that could change the equation for the sport’s competitive balance.

Mets owner Steve Cohen was looking for a No. 1 starter in his rotation as his team has finished out of the playoffs during the past two seasons despite his lavish spending.

The left-handed Skubal, a consensus choice as the best pitcher in major league baseball, reportedly entertained competing offers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and at least one other team before settling on the Mets.

Baseball analysts had long predicted he would sign a record contract ahead of the Dec. 1 expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Negotiations over a new CBA could force a lockout that may delay the start of the 2027 season and possibly herald a completely changed set of ground rules for free agency in which big-market teams such as the Mets and Dodgers would no longer be free to vastly outspend their small-market counterparts on player contracts.

Skubal won two Cy Young awards with the Detroit Tigers, including 2024 when he racked up an American League “pitching triple crown” with 18 wins, a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts, leading the league in all three categories.

He won the award again in 2025 when he led the AL in ERA at 2.21 while striking out 241 batters over 195 1/3 innings.

With the end of his contract pending and following surgery to remove loose particles from his elbow, the Tigers traded Skubal to the Dodgers for three minor-leaguers on Aug. 2.

The ace lefty showed no lingering effects from the surgery with Los Angeles, producing a 2.36 ERA over his final 16 starts of the 2026 season.