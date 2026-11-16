Robert Pattinson to succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond

Nov. 16 (UPI) — British actor Robert Pattinson has been announced as the next James Bond.

Pattinson, 40, will succeed Daniel Craig as the iconic MI6 agent and is set to play 007 in an upcoming film from Blade Runner 2049 and Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

The official James Bond Instagram account shared the news Monday alongside a photo of Pattinson in costume.

“Identity confirmed,” an accompanying post reads.

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Peaky Blinders creator and Eastern Promises writer Steven Knight wrote the script for the new Bond film, with Tanya Lapointe as executive producer and Amy Pascal and David Heyman as producers.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement.

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

First introduced in Ian Fleming’s spy novels, the dashing Bond was previously portrayed by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig in film.

The extensive search for Craig’s successor reportedly also included Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor as candidates. William Hill, a popular British gambling company, ranked Lowden as the favorite in October, with Pattinson not even included in the top 10 odds.

Pattinson, who came to fame as Edward Cullen in the Twilight movies, most recently played real-life former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen in the film Primetime.

The actor’s other credits include Good Time, The Lighthouse, Tenet, The Batman, Mickey 17 and The Odyssey. In addition to the new Bond film, he will star in Dune: Part Three and The Batman: Part II.