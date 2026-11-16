Russia says Ukraine hit Crimea bridge in its largest drone attack

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Russia said Monday that Ukraine launched its largest drone strike of the war, hitting the Kerch Bridge connecting to Crimea.

The Russia military reported intercepting 2,049 drones and four Flamingo long-distance missiles in the span of 24 hours. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said about 600 drones were en route to the capital city.

Crimea faced traffic restrictions Monday after the strike on the Kerch Bridge. The bridge was constructed by Russia after it annexed Crimea in 2014.

Sergey Aksyonov, who was installed as governor of Crimea by the Kremlin, said traffic will likely remain restricted until Monday afternoon.

Roughly 2,000 vehicles were stuck in traffic on both sides of the bridge, Russian officials said. The damage was being assessed.

Ukraine has defended the strikes as focusing on legitimate targets.

Ukrainian drones also struck Russian energy facilities. An oil refinery in Ilsky was hit and debris from downed drones caught fire, injuring six people. Children were among those injured.

Russia also launched strikes, targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Seven people were killed and 50,000 people are experiencing blackouts after being under 17 air raid alerts in 24 hours.

In recent weeks, Russian strikes have targeted Ukrainian bridges and civilian infrastructure, killing hundreds of civilians in the process, Ukrainian officials said.