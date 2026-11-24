South Korean authorities said Wednesday several Russian military aircraft had breached its air defence zone, correcting an earlier alert that reported a North Korean plane had made an incursion.

A breach of South Korean airspace by a North Korean military plane would mark a significant escalation in tensions between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war.

The inaccurate alert came following heightened tensions along the heavily fortified border, after a recent mine blast that injured three South Korean soldiers in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

An emergency alert was issued on Ulleungdo in North Gyeongsang Province at 8 am Tuesday (2300 GMT Monday), saying a “suspected North Korean aircraft has left the danger zone”.

“The air raid alert for Ulleung County was lifted at 7:58 am. Please resume normal activities,” it added.

Around 40 minutes later, provincial authorities issued a correction.

“It was Russian aircraft that violated the airspace. We inform that it was Russian aircraft,” they said, without explaining the cause of the error.

Several major South Korean news outlets issued breaking news alerts based on the initial warning before later correcting their reports.

South Korea’s military later clarified that the Russian aircraft had not violated the country’s airspace and that no North Korean aircraft were involved.

“Some media reports that ‘a flying object believed to be a North Korean aircraft violated South Korean airspace’ are not true,” it said in a brief statement.

The Russian aircraft entered South Korea’s air defence identification zone (KADIZ) over the East Sea — also known as the Sea of Japan — and “departed as our forces were taking military measures”, including deploying fighter jets, according to Seoul’s defence ministry.

It later said the Russian military aircraft “flew right up to the edge of our airspace” and the alert was issued as a proactive measure.

The ministry said it plans to summon the Russian defence attache in the afternoon to lodge a “stern protest” over the incident, its spokesperson Chung Binna told reporters.

An air defence identification zone is not sovereign airspace but a buffer area in which countries identify approaching aircraft for security purposes.

Military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant country before entering its air defence zone, although such notification is not legally required.