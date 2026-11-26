Pablo Hernandez de Cos, who appears set to become the first Spaniard to head the European Central Bank, is a career central banker whose pragmatic approach and consensus-building skills have earned him widespread respect.

The 55-year-old economist will succeed France’s Christine Lagarde at the Frankfurt-based institution at a challenging time for the eurozone, diplomats in Brussels told AFP.

It comes as the ECB is grappling with an inflation shock and growing economic divergences between member states.

His appointment would cap a steady rise through the ranks of the central banking world, where he has established himself as an influential voice on monetary policy.

Hernandez de Cos, born in Madrid, holds a doctorate in economics from the capital’s Complutense University and joined the Bank of Spain as a researcher in 1997, specialising in monetary analysis, financial markets and macroeconomic forecasts.

He moved to the ECB in 2004 as an adviser to its executive board, before returning to the Bank of Spain three years later to head its economic policy analysis division.

In 2013, the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy appointed him to an expert commission tasked with drawing up proposals to overhaul Spain’s tax system.

Five years later, shortly after the Socialists came to power under Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Hernandez de Cos was appointed governor of the Bank of Spain, a position he held through a turbulent period for the global economy.

He steered the institution through the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic fallout from Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which sent inflation soaring and added to pressure on public finances.

‘Gather consensus’

In July 2025, he became general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), based in Switzerland, an institution often described as the central bank for central banks.

A supporter of the Atletico Madrid football club, Hernandez de Cos has been described by colleagues in Spanish media interviews as a calm manager who rarely loses his composure.

His candidacy has drawn praise across Spain’s political establishment. Bank of Spain Governor Jose Luis Escriva, who succeeded Hernandez de Cos, had described his potential ECB nomination as “very good news”.

Spain’s Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo presented Hernandez de Cos to EU leaders as a “steady hand” and “a man who is able to gather consensus”.

Such qualities will be needed in a role that requires agreement among policymakers from countries with sometimes sharply differing economic priorities.

Hernandez de Cos has demonstrated an ability to adapt his policy stance as economic conditions changed, said Galo Nuno, vice-dean for economics at Madrid’s IE School of Politics, Economics and Global Affairs, who previously worked with him at the Bank of Spain.

“When the indicators recommended keeping interest rates low and supporting the economy, he defended that approach. And when inflation rose and rates had to be increased, he did that too,” Nuno told AFP.

‘Independent judgement’

His expected appointment also reflects Spain’s growing influence in European institutions, after years in which the country was regarded as one of the eurozone’s economic underperformers.

The decision reflects “a Spain that leads in Europe like never before”, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who is battling to remain in office ahead of a general election on Sunday, posted on X.

But Nuno said Hernandez de Cos’s selection should be seen as an advantage for Europe as a whole, pointing in particular to his good relations with the US Federal Reserve.

“During a crisis, the ability to coordinate an international response can be decisive,” Nuno said.

Hernandez de Cos has also been an outspoken defender of central bank independence, arguing that the Bank of Spain must be prepared to scrutinise government economic policy.

“Even if what we say is not pleasant for many to hear, we must have independent judgement and the courage to communicate it,” he told Spanish daily El Pais in a 2019 interview.

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