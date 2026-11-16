Taraji P. Henson opens a bakery in ‘Give Me Some Sugah’ trailer

Nov. 16 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Give Me Some Sugah.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Empire actress Taraji P. Henson.

Give Me Some Sugah is based on the true story of Chicago bakery owner Lenore Lindsey, who went viral following a Washington Post feature in 2024.

The film, produced by Tyler Perry, stars Henson as Lindsey, “who is stunned by an incredible discovery that inspires her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in life’s unexpected miracles,” according to Netflix’s Tudum.

In the trailer, Lindsey (Henson) is seen opening her own bakery after being passed over for a promotion at her office job and forming a bond with a young man (Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, aka Joey BadA$$) who starts helping out at the shop.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor also stars.

Give Me Some Sugah premieres Dec. 16 on Netflix.