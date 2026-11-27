Nov. 27 (UPI) — Nearly 700,000 homes remained without power Friday morning after powerful storms battered both U.S. coasts over Thanksgiving, causing record coastal flooding, forcing evacuations and disrupting holiday travel nationwide.

Power outages peaked at approximately 940,000 homes Thursday. Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland were some of the hardest-hit states.

At least 462 flights throughout the United States were canceled Thursday, while another 2,700 were delayed, FlightAware data showed.

Travel disruptions continued Friday, with 91 flights canceled and 350 delayed as of 5 a.m. EST.

Approximately 550,000 customers from North Carolina to New Hampshire remained without electricity Friday morning as utility crews worked to restore power.

The East Coast storm moved into New England early Friday after bringing heavy rainfall and damaging winds to much of the Mid-Atlantic region. Wind gusts reached 74 mph in Snowshoe, W.Va., 73 mph in Broadway, Va., and 67 mph in Ocean City, Md.

New York City’s Central Park recorded its wettest Thanksgiving on record, with 1.82 inches of rain and wind gusts reaching 48 mph.

The severe weather forced organizers of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to postpone the event for the first time in its 100-year history. The parade is now scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. EST Saturday.

Coastal flooding prompted road closures and water rescues from North Carolina to New Jersey, where Cape May surpassed its previous record water levels set during a January 2016 winter storm.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Thursday that two people had been rescued from flooded vehicles.

“There is no destination worth your safety,” Mamdani said.

Parts of Missouri received up to 15 inches of snow, leaving motorists stranded and contributing to widespread power outages.

Record-high tides along the California coast forced evacuations in communities from Humboldt County to Ventura County, while coastal flood warnings extended north into Oregon and Washington.

Weather conditions were expected to gradually improve across much of the eastern United States on Friday.

Additional coastal flooding remained possible during Friday’s high tides before the storm system moves toward Canada’s Maritime provinces Saturday.