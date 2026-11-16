Trump says ‘would not mind’ Huang being reinstated at Nvidia

US President Donald Trump on Monday signaled he would welcome Jensen Huang being reinstated as chief of the AI chip giant Nvidia, after Huang resigned last week amid a spy scandal.

“I would certainly not mind seeing that,” Trump told reporters as he headed on a trip to China when asked if he thought Huang should return at Nvidia.

“I think he learned a big lesson.”

Trump also referred to a campaign to bring back Huang, with tech tycoon Elon Musk and an Uber co-founder among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter.

“A lot of people are asking Jensen, they think Jensen should go back. That certainly isn’t a bad idea,” Trump said.

Trump also raised fresh doubts over allegations that Alice Huang, a woman with whom Huang had an affair, was spying for China after all.

“I don’t know that she is a spy. Usually what happens with that is that, any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she is a spy,” Trump said.

“China plays games with us and we play games with them,” he said.

Trump dismissed reports that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had flagged intelligence to him indicating that Alice Huang was a spy, saying: “I haven’t heard that.”

Huang was a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, which US investigators suspect of illegally channeling Nvidia’s technology to China.

The Nvidia scandal has caused tensions in the White House over the sale of advanced American AI chips to China.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s department has been accused by voices led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent of failing to properly enforce export controls on the most powerful chips.

The Commerce Department on Monday closed a loophole on Chinese access, issuing a rule aimed at stopping Chinese companies from using advanced American AI chips housed in data centers in other countries.

Trump said that Lutnick and Bessent “have two different views. One view is you don’t want to insult China. We have a very good relationship with China, and you don’t want to insult them.

“The other view is just go down and dirty and do what you have to do. You can’t say either is wrong or right, we’ll let you know.”

But Trump appeared once again to defend Huang, a frequent guest at the White House who accompanied the US leader on his trip to China in May, over the chip sales.

“Jensen obviously has two things going: he has a family situation which is a rough deal, and what he wants to do is to sell chips,” Trump said.

“We prohibited him from selling the important chips, the modern day chips. But frankly, selling the other chips is a good thing, not a bad thing.”