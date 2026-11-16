US set to lose measles-free certification

The United States will lose this week its designation as a country where measles has been eliminated, as an outbreak of the dangerous, highly contagious disease keeps spreading.

The United States had won this label in 2000 in what was seen as a huge win for public health.

But in recent years measles has made a strong comeback, fueled by declining vaccination rates and growing public distrust of health authorities.

So far in 2026, 5,182 confirmed cases of this preventable disease have been reported across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nation’s leading public health agency.

That compares with 2,289 cases during all of 2025 and is the highest level recorded by the CDC since 1991.

Now a panel of independent experts convened by the Washington-based Pan American Health Organization has ruled that the United States no longer meets the criteria for measles elimination, several US media outlets have reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the ruling.

The Department of Health and Human Services did not reply to an AFP request for comment.

The PAHO director has to rule on the recommendations of the panel of experts, and the organization is scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

The designation of having eliminated measles does not mean there are no cases at all. Rather, it means a country’s sporadic outbreaks end within a year.

Paul Offit, an American pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, vaccines, immunology and virology, said this withdrawal of the US designation comes as no surprise: America is grappling with its worst measles outbreak in 35 years.

“Because measles is now endemic in this country,” he told AFP.

Offit accused President Donald Trump’s administration of failing to confront a health crisis that it helped cause.

“It’s going to be back next year and the year after that. And until we get immunization rates up, it’s going to continue to be back,” Offit said.

Trump’s Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is accused of fanning distrust of health authorities. He is known for his vaccine skepticism and has repeatedly disseminated misinformation about the measles vaccine and downplayed the dangers of the disease.

Of the cases reported this year, almost all of them were in people who had not been vaccinated. Eleven deaths have been reported since 2025 — when the disease came roaring back — mainly in young children.

Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and a rash, and in some cases more serious complications such as pneumonia and brain inflammation, which can lead to severe long-term health problems or even death.

Before the vaccine was developed in the early 1960s, measles killed hundreds of children each year across the US. It continues to claim tens of thousands of lives worldwide.