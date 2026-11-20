Poland said two Russian missiles hit its territory on Friday, with the NATO country accusing Moscow of an “intentional provocation” near to where thousands of European troops are holding exercises.

Nobody was hurt, Warsaw said.

Authorities said one Kh-101 missile was confirmed to have landed in the eastern village of Nowy Lipowiec.

A second missile is suspected to have hit another location and a jet-powered drone a third.

The projectiles crossed into Poland as Russia pounded neighbouring Ukraine and thousands of European troops were holding unprecedented army drills in southeastern Poland.

Several European defence ministers are expected in Poland at the weekend.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said everything pointed to the fact that these were not accidental stray missiles.

“Three Russian objects violated Polish airspace. They fell on Polish land. One exploded. There is no destruction, no casualties,” he told a televised press conference.

Tusk said Warsaw knew “for sure” that the weapons came from Russia.

“This is not just my opinion but of our foreign partners and NATO. This does not look like a coincidence,” he said.

He said he believed the incident was linked to the European drills.

“We are dealing with an intentional provocation,” he continued.

He said the objects “fell close” to where “armies of the Coalition of the Willing” were training in Nowa Deba, southeastern Poland.

“Coalition of the Willing” refers to a group of Ukraine’s European backers who are prepared to send peacekeeping troops to the country.

Nowy Lipowiec, where the first missile fell, is a 1.5-hour drive from where the drills are taking place.

Just a day before the incident, US media Fox News quoted Donald Trump as saying that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “has been landing drones in Poland, and a couple of little missiles, by mistake”.

Tusk said on Friday that Poland would give the United States access to the missile debris.

“I don’t always agree with the interpretation of the US side on these incidents. We are cooperating with the Americans. They have access to the places, to the debris of the objects.”

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the incident.

Moscow considers Warsaw as one of the most hostile European countries and Poland has in recent months warned of increased Russian sabotage on its soil.

‘Clearly dangerous’

The missiles flew in as Russian strikes killed at least eight people in Ukraine, a day after Putin met Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Tusk said he had asked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who will be in Warsaw on Saturday, to provide “recommendations” on how to strengthen the military alliance’s eastern flank.

In Brussels, Rutte condemned what he said were “grave violations”, adding that NATO jets were scrambled in response.

“This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine,” the NATO chief added.

In Nowy Lipowiec, a local woman told Poland’s TVN broadcaster that her “whole house shook” at around 6.30 am when the missile hit.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said he arrived in Poland on Friday.

His German counterpart Boris Pistorius is also expected.

“This is very serious and I will meet Polish friends shortly. The impact of Russia’s illegal war is being felt across Ukraine and increasingly in neighbouring countries,” Streeting said on social media.

A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met allies in Berlin.

Poland is one of five countries Europe picked to represent it in future US-led talks on Ukraine.

Tusk said Friday’s incident showed “Poland needs to take part in the discussions of security in Ukraine and Europe, because we are most exposed to Russian aggression”.

Putin has called for a review of Europe’s security architecture and Moscow has recently refloated a 2021 demand that NATO pull back troops from Eastern Europe, including Poland.

In almost five years of Russia’s invasion, Poland — Ukraine’s western neighbour — has several times said stray projectiles have flown over or crashed on its territory.

Warsaw has been one of Ukraine’s main allies, becoming a transit route for the West to supply weapons to Ukraine and hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees.