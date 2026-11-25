Nov. 25 (UPI) — WWE once again presents Survivor Series, an annual event that has taken place every November since 1987.

Now known as Survivor Series: WarGames, the show will feature a WarGames match between Roman Reigns’ Bloodline and The 946 in the main event.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be also making a special appearance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut at Survivor Series in 1996.

Survivor Series: WarGames will air on the ESPN app in the United States and on Netflix internationally Saturday starting at 6 p.m. EST.

Here are the marquee matches scheduled to take place and UPI’s predicted winners.

Team USA – Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, LA Knight and Je’Von Evans vs. Team Mexico – Rey Mysterio, Penta, Rey Fenix, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano in a traditional Survivor Series match

This throwback match that pays homage to previous Survivor Series events from the ’80s and ’90s brings together some of the biggest and most talented stars from the United States and Mexico. Team Mexico captain Rey Mysterio has gathered the top luchadores including Mr. Money in the Bank Penta and , his brother, Rey Fenix., Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano.

Team USA on the other hand may have a hard time co-existing as co-captain Cody Rhodes made the risky decision to invite Seth Rollins onto the team, much to the dismay of co-captain CM Punk. LA Knight and Je’Von Evans are also on Team USA.

Punk and Rollins will never get along and continue to hate each other to this day. Team USA may be stacked with talent, but they feature two wrestlers who would rather fight each other then as a team. It will be nothing short of a miracle if Punk and Rollins can co-exist, at least enough to win the match. Team Mexico is more united and seems more poised to win.

Predicted winner: Team Mexico

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Stephanie Vaquer, Bayley and Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Jade Cargill and Michin in a WarGames match

WWE’s women’s division is on full display in this WarGames match, which features newer stars such as Tatum Paxley, Women’s United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Jayne, Henley and Reid are of course a part of Fatal Influence, who have made a big impact on SmackDown since their debut in April.

Charlotte Flair leads a team that mostly includes WWE veterans along with Paxley. Flair will surely want to battle the powerful Jade Cargill, who should prove to be quite a threat inside the WarGames cage where anything goes.

This WarGames match seems to almost represent the past and present of the women’s division. Flair, Bliss and Bayley should try to pass the baton to the next generation and allow the newcomers to shine.

Predicted winners: Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Jade Cargill and Michin

Liv Morgan (champion) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s World Championship

Morgan’s championship reign is in jeopardy as she takes on Becky Lynch in what is sure to be a highly-competitive match.

Morgan and Lynch always bring out the best in each other. Lynch, who returned in August following an injury, has acted more like her old self and has continued to confront the villainous Morgan and her group, The Judgement Day.

Lynch will most likely find herself having to contend with The Judgement Day, including Morgan’s boyfriend, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. Lynch has dealt with the odds stacked against her before, but Morgan appears to be at the top of her game with no slowdown in sight.

Predicted winner and still Women’s World Champion – Liv Morgan

The Bloodline – Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu vs. The 946 – Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Carmelo Hayes, Cruz Montana, and Lucien Price in a WarGames match

The main event of the night features World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his group The Bloodline taking on a collection of vicious newcomers known as The 946.

The imposing and muscular Royce Keys leads The 946, who have been attacking and dominating the normally untouchable Bloodline for weeks. Keys arrived onto the scene with newcomers Bronco Nima and Lucien Price but later made his group even more formidable by adding in internet favorites such as Carmelo Hayes and Crus Montana – two wrestlers who will be looking to make a big impact inside the giant WarGames cage.

The Bloodline are no strangers to WarGames matches, but they face their toughest challenge yet in The 946, who have brought a level of violence to Raw that is rarely seen.

Reigns will have to dig deep and The Bloodline will have to stay united as a family if they hope to survive this war.

Predicted winner: The Bloodline