Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 643: Emma-Jo Morris on Kamala Crumbling Under Pressure

Emma-Jo Morris joins host Mike Slater to discuss Kamala Harris’s closing argument for the 2024 campaign. Morris says that Harris calling Trump a dictator is a sign of desperation and proof that she’s crumbling under the pressure.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.