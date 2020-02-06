Nancy Pelosi: Trump Looked ‘a Little Sedated’ During SOTU

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said during her weekly press conference on Wednesday that President Trump looked “a little sedated” during the past two years’ State of the Union addresses.

The speaker told reporters during her weekly press conference that she feels “liberated” and proclaimed that she has “extended every possible courtesy” and “shown every level of respect” to President Trump.

“I extended a hand of friendship to him to welcome him as the President of the United States to the People’s House,” she said, adding that it was “also an act of kindness” because Trump, she claimed, looked “a little sedated.”

“It was also an act of kindness because he looked to me like he was a little sedated,” she said as she shook both hands in the air. “He looked that way last year too.”

“But he didn’t want to shake hands, that was — that meant nothing to me. That had nothing to do with my tearing up — that came much later,” she said, detailing her status as a “speed reader” and telling reporters that she read ahead and saw the “compilation of falsehoods” in the speech.

“There has to be something that clearly indicates to the American people that this is not the truth,” Pelosi said, explaining her thinking. “He shredded the truth in his speech. He shredded the Constitution in his conduct, I shredded his ‘state of his mind’ address.”