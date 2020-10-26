Oreo is the latest company to succumb to the progressive nonfactual view of sex, asserting in a Q&A posted to social media that it is important to use the “correct” pronouns when referring to someone because it shows “respect.”

“A loving world starts with respecting others,” the cookie company wrote in a social media post to its 878k Twitter followers. The tweet contained a Q&A asking, “Why do pronouns matter?”

“Respect! Using someone’s pronouns (like he or she) correctly shows respect,” the company said, providing an example:

The company also encourages followers to head to their Instagram page, which boasts 3.1 million followers, to view their “Insta-Guide to Pronouns.” Notably, Oreo did not address the rising concerns of many feminists, who contend that it is disrespectful to accept and advance the belief that men can become women by merely mimicking their appearance.

Meanwhile, other companies have surrendered to the transgender ideology, forgoing basic biological realities in turn for praise from woke progressive groups and lawmakers. In September, the female hygiene company Tampax took to social media and declared that “not all people with periods are women” and called for a celebration of “the diversity of all people who bleed”:

Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let's celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed! 💙🎨: @gobeeharris #mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful pic.twitter.com/5s1416cZBw — Tampax (@Tampax) September 15, 2020

Tampax received a wave of criticism from feminists, who accused the company of effectively erasing women.

“It’s a biological fact you need a uterus to menstruate, and that only females have one. Males do not,” feminist writer Susan Dalgety remarked.

“I have no idea why Proctor & Gamble thought it was a good marketing tactic to alienate their sole customer base in this way,” she added.

Author J.K. Rowling, a consistent critic of the impact transgender ideology has on the feminist movement, made a similar assertion over the summer.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she said, triggering a wave of critiques for transgender activists:

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Similarly, the Merriam-Webster Dictionary has also taken a clear position on the matter, updating its definition of “female” to include “having a gender identity that is opposite of male,” as Breitbart News detailed. Earlier in the summer, it also updated its definition of “trans woman” to “woman who was identified as male at birth,” effectively erasing the biological reality of women.

Oreo’s homage to the transgender movement comes as advocates for the transgender ideology warn that the stakes in the swiftly approaching election remain “extremely high.”

As Breitbart News reported:

Since 2017 Trump and his deputies have worked to restore laws, regulations, language, and cultural expectations that accept the fact that biology makes the two sexes different and complementary, even as they are also equal under the law. Pro-transgender activists hope that Biden will subordinate the recognition of biology to instead favor each person’s self-selected “gender,” or undefinable feeling of maleness or femaleness. Under their policy, the federal government would require Americans to treat a man or woman as members of the opposite sex that matches their “Gender identity,” even though fewer than one in a hundred people claim to be transgender.

“There has never been a moment in the fight for trans equality with such potential and at the same time such risk,” Sarah McBride, a transgender activist who is running for a state senate seat in Delaware, said.

Biden has since committed to enacting the Equality Act, which would “establish the idea of Gender Identity in federal law.”