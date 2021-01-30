Heroes of 9/11 are expressing outrage over reports of the Biden administration moving to offer coronavirus vaccines to suspected terrorists residing in the U.S. military prison in Guantánamo Bay, calling the move “disgusting” and “fucking nuts.”

A Department of Defense confirmed this week that Gitmo detainees and prisoners will be offered vaccines on a voluntary basis. According to the New York Times‘s Thursday report, vaccinations may begin as early as Monday.

“It will be administered on a voluntary basis and in accordance with the Department’s priority distribution plan,” spokesman Michael Howard said, according to the New York Post: “The order was signed on Jan. 27 by Terry Adirim, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs who was sworn in as a Biden appointee on Inauguration Day, a Pentagon spokesman confirmed.”

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the self-proclaimed mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, and his coconspirators are among those who will be offered the vaccine, sparking outrage from Americans who experienced the 9/11 terrorist attacks firsthand.

Tom Von Essen, who served as city fire commissioner during the attacks, called the move “fucking nuts.”

“You can’t make this up. The ridiculousness of what we get from our government. They will run the vaccine down to those lowlifes at Guantanamo Bay before every resident of the United States of America gets it is the theater of the absurd,” he remarked:

John Feal, a demolition supervisor at the Ground Zero pile in the aftermath of the attacks who has various 9/11-related illnesses, and who has not yet gotten the vaccine, was stunned by the news. “The fact that the 9/11 community can’t get the vaccine and the terrorists can show how backward our government is,” he told The Post. “It’s the most ludicrous thing I’ve ever heard. It’s an insult to the people who ran into the towers and were killed and those who worked on the pile for months and are ill.” … Brian Sullivan, a retired special security agent with the Federal Aviation Administration, said, “I’m incensed. It’s totally outrageous. I’m 75. I haven’t gotten my COVID vaccine. They’re going to give it Khalid Sheikh Mohammed?”

Sullivan added that the news is essentially a “slap in the face to the 9/11 victims’ families.”

“This year will be the 20th anniversary and the terrorists are still at Guantanamo. And now we’re going to give them the COVID vaccine. It’s just insane,” he added.

Retired FDNY Lt. Michael O’Connell described the decision as “upsetting,” “disgusting,” and a “real kick in the balls.”

“These terrorists committed harm but the patriots are the one[s] who have to wait to get vaccinated. We responded within ten seconds of when the first plane crashed into the building,” he said. “Here we are a year later [since the COVID-19 outbreak] and the politicians can’t get it right on the coronavirus vaccine.”