New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) on Thursday defended a New York state plan to provide a $2.1 billion fund for jobless people, which would also benefit immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

IMMIGRATION: NYC Mayor de Blasio defends decision to provide financial assistance to the undocumented, says "the people benefitting are New Yorkers" pic.twitter.com/jiblA2LmyY — Forbes (@Forbes) April 8, 2021

