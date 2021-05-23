14 Shot, 2 Dead at House Party in Gun-Controlled New Jersey

Fourteen people were shot, two fatally, at a house party in Fairfield Township, New Jersey, Saturday night.

The party had a 90s theme and drew “several hundred people,” the New York Post reported.

The gunshots erupted just before midnight and some party-goers thought they were just hearing fireworks. Others, such as neighbor James Johnson, described seeing people in a raw panic.

“I looked outside my window I seen people scattering behind my yard. People running, driving through my yard, ringing my doorbell, screaming for help. They said there was a shooting behind my house,” Johnson told NJ.com. “They still had alcohol in their hand, they were screaming, they were just so distraught. People were speeding down the roads, people was running, screaming, it was chaos.”

Fourteen people were shot, two fatally.

“Nobody knows when someone’s going to come out of the woods with a gun,” Fairfield Township Mayor Benjamin Byrd said.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, observed that New Jersey led the nation in banning “ghost guns.” The state also has gun storage laws, universal background checks, a license requirement for gun owners, a red flag law, a large capacity magazine ban, and an “assault weapon” ban, among other gun controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.