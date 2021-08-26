WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Celebrates ‘Women’s Equality Day,’ Ignores U.S. Deaths in Afghanistan

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addressed a celebration in San Francisco on Thursday to mark Women’s Equality Day, talking about her career, but failing to mention the terror attacks on U.S. troops in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Pelosi thanked supporters for helping her rise to be Speaker of the House, and thanked family and friends in the audience, including her college roommates. She did not mention the Afghanistan attacks, but spoke about what she called an “attack on the right to vote that is happening in our country.” She also touted President Joe Biden’s “build back better” agenda.

Pelosi also mentioned the California recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom, obliquely stating that “we must all vote in that election.”

Women’s Equality Day commemorates the day in 1920 that the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was certified, guaranteeing women the right to vote.

Breitbart News also reported earlier Thursday that Pelosi’s office and the White House both issued statements about “Women’s Equality Day” while remaining silent for hours about the terror attacks in Afghanistan.

Twelve U.S. service members — 11 Marines and one Navy medic — were killed, and 25 U.S. troops wounded, in coordinated terror attacks on the Kabul airport. Dozens of Afghan civilians were also killed in the attack.

Until Thursday, there had been no U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan since February 2020.

