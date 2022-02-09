Joe Biden’s RealClearPolitics Average Approval Drops Below 40 Percent

President Joe Biden’s average job approval rating charted by RealClearPolitics (RCP) dropped below 40 percent for the first time in his presidency.

Biden’s RCP average job approval showed the president at a mere 39.8 percent approval, compared to a 54.4 percent disapproval, as of Wednesday morning. This is the first time Biden’s average job approval rating has gone below 40 percent while he has been in office for over a year.

The RCP average equals a net approval of negative 14.6.

The president’s first year in office was plagued with endless bad poll numbers after dealing with the consequences of poor decision-making. Biden dealt with many issues such as a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Biden job approval dips below 40 percent for first time in RealClearPolitics average of polls: 39.8% approve, 54.4% disapprove. https://t.co/68MeU1ximM pic.twitter.com/SBL7e1LOCQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 9, 2022

RCP creates their average numbers by using polls from multiple polling sources, such as Economist/YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, Politico/Morning Consult, IBD/TIPP, and others.

In fact, last week, former President Donald Trump’s job approval was slightly higher than Biden’s as of February 3 of their second year in office. That was the first time Trump’s historical average job approval was above Biden.

It's official: for the first time, Trump's approval rating is higher than Biden's at this point in office, 41.9% to 41.3% pic.twitter.com/CDDTPfdEMw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 2, 2022

The recent January Quinnipiac University poll gave Biden his lowest numbers yet, with only 33 percent of voters approving of Biden’s job performance.

