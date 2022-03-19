A majority of Americans say the skyrocketing gas prices in President Joe Biden’s America have caused financial hardship, a Monmouth University Poll released this week found.

The survey asked respondents if rising gas prices “caused you any financial hardship” and prompted them to indicate the level.

Overall, 68 percent said rising gas prices have caused financial hardship, and of those, 38 percent said “a great deal.” The remaining 30 percent said “some,” followed by 18 percent who said “not much.” Just 14 percent said rising gas prices have not affected them in that way “at all.”

The survey, taken March 10-14, 2022, among 809 adults, has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error and comes as the White House fails to offer comfort, warning that prices will continue to go up.

“In terms of how far, you know, we still believe it will continue to go up,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters this week.

“Obviously, what we’re trying to do is mitigate the impact,” she added.

Prices continued to climb last week, breaking “the most expensive average gas price ever recorded” at $4.331, as Breitbart News detailed. As of Friday, March 18, the national gas average stood at $4.274. California is reporting some of the highest prices in the nation, seeing an average of $5.800.

Biden, however, has refused to take responsibility for bad policy — namely stampeding domestic energy — blaming rising gas prices on both Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as oil and gas companies.

“I’m sick of this stuff. … The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money,” Biden said last week. “Simply. Not. True.”

“Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did,” he said, later blaming oil and gas companies as well:

Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too. Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas was $3.62 a gallon. Now it’s $4.31. Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans. pic.twitter.com/uLNGleWBly — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022

A recent Trafalgar Group survey found that most Americans want Biden to prioritize increasing American energy production.