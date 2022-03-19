Survey: Majority Say Biden’s Skyrocketing Gas Prices Causing Financial Hardship

Hannah Bleau

A majority of Americans say the skyrocketing gas prices in President Joe Biden’s America have caused financial hardship, a Monmouth University Poll released this week found.

The survey asked respondents if rising gas prices “caused you any financial hardship” and prompted them to indicate the level. 

Overall, 68 percent said rising gas prices have caused financial hardship, and of those, 38 percent said “a great deal.” The remaining 30 percent said “some,” followed by 18 percent who said “not much.” Just 14 percent said rising gas prices have not affected them in that way “at all.”

The survey, taken March 10-14, 2022, among 809 adults, has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error and comes as the White House fails to offer comfort, warning that prices will continue to go up.

“In terms of how far, you know, we still believe it will continue to go up,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters this week.

“Obviously, what we’re trying to do is mitigate the impact,” she added.

Prices continued to climb last week, breaking “the most expensive average gas price ever recorded” at $4.331, as Breitbart News detailed. As of Friday, March 18, the national gas average stood at $4.274. California is reporting some of the highest prices in the nation, seeing an average of $5.800.

A California street sign is shown next to the price board at a gas station in San Francisco, on March 7, 2022. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to $4.43 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday, March 13, the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior record high of $4.11 set in July 2008. Lundberg said gas prices are likely to remain high in the short term as crude oil costs soar amid global supply concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.79. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Biden, however, has refused to take responsibility for bad policy — namely stampeding domestic energy — blaming rising gas prices on both Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as oil and gas companies.

“I’m sick of this stuff. … The American people think the reason for inflation is the government spending more money,” Biden said last week. “Simply. Not. True.”

“Democrats didn’t cause this problem. Vladimir Putin did,” he said, later blaming oil and gas companies as well:

A recent Trafalgar Group survey found that most Americans want Biden to prioritize increasing American energy production.

