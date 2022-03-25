Poll: Majority Support Trump in Republican Primary

A majority of Republicans say they would support former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.

The survey asked respondents, “If the 2024 Republican presidential primary were being held today, for whom would you vote?”

A majority, 54 percent, said they would support Trump, and no other candidate came close. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has shown no indication of running for president, follows in a distant second with 14 percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence placed third with ten percent support, followed by former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (8 percent), Rep. Liz Cheney (8 percent), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX):

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 54%

DeSantis 14%

Pence 10%

Haley 5%

Romney 3%

Cruz 2%

Rubio 1%

Hawley 1%

R. Scott 1%

Cheney 1%

Christie 1%

Cotton 0%

T. Scott 0%

Noem 0%

Hogan 0%

Pompeo 0%@MorningConsult/@politico ~ 844 RV ~ 3/18-3/21https://t.co/B6WsiXqJj9 — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) March 23, 2022

That survey also found Trump leading President Biden by four percentage points — 47 percent to 43 percent.

The survey, taken March 18-21, 2022, among 2,005 registered voters, has a +/- 2 percent margin of error and comes as Biden’s approval rating dips further, underwater by double digits. RealClearPolitics’ average showed Biden’s disapproval at 53.2 percent with 41 percent approving — a -12.2 spread.

The findings coincide with a McLaughlin & Associates poll, showing Trump leading Biden by three percentage points.

As gas prices remain high and the supply chain crisis and inflationary woes loom, Biden is facing questions over his handling of the war in Ukraine, admitting on Thursday that sanctions would not stop Russian President Vladimir Putin.