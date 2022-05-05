White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Thursday that May 13 would be her last day in the job and that deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre would replace her.

“I can’t wait to see her shine as she brings her own style, brilliance and grace to the podium,” Psaki wrote on Twitter, describing Jean-Pierre as “passionate,” “smart,” and “has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human.”

Psaki said Biden asked Jean-Pierre Thursday afternoon to take the press secretary position.

Some additional detail on this historic day. @POTUS asked @KJP46 if she would serve as the next @PressSec in the oval office this afternoon. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

Biden thanked Psaki in a statement released by the White House.

“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” Biden wrote, praising her for “raising the bar” in her position.

“I thank Jen her service to the country, and wish her the very best as she moves forward,” he added, with a preposition missing in his statement.

Political activists celebrated the news, noting that Jean-Pierre would be the first black woman White House press secretary as well as the first lesbian in the position.

Big news: Karine Jean-Pierre has been named White House Press Secretary, the first Black woman and first out LGBTQ person in the role! Congrats @K_JeanPierre! https://t.co/XlxlcC6XzB — GLAAD (@glaad) May 5, 2022

Jean-Pierre has the reputation of being cautious at the podium, as she has spent some briefings frequently tells reporters she has nothing to say in response to reporters’ questions.

Psaki is expected to take a position with MSNBC news.

The White House / YouTube