Kevin McCarthy on FLOTUS’ Flub: ‘Speaking of Tacos, the Prices of Their Ingredients Are Going Up’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday weighed in on the latest controversy following first lady Jill Biden comparing Latinos to breakfast tacos, noting that the price of taco ingredients has risen dramatically under President Biden’s leadership.

FLOTUS made waves on Monday after delivering a speech at a Latinx IncluXion Luncheon in San Antonio, Texas, where she compared Latinos to breakfast tacos.

“Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community – as distinct as the bogidas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio – is your strength,” FLOTUS said as part of her prepared remarks, prompting backlash across social media.

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region,” the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) said in a statement, later making it clear that they “are not tacos.”

McCarthy weighed in on the controversy but from another angle, noting that the price of basic goods — such as taco ingredients — has risen exponentially under Biden’s presidency.

“Speaking of tacos, the prices of their ingredients are going up,” he wrote, providing an image showing the price of cheese rising 8.7 percent from May 2021 to May 2022. The chart also showed lettuce up 11.4 percent, taco shells up 12.8 percent, and chicken up 17.4 percent in the same time frame.

“Tacos are unique, ingredients may vary,” the fine print of the image read, serving as an obvious troll in reference to the first lady’s remarks:

Speaking of tacos, the prices of their ingredients are going up. pic.twitter.com/cOEEHZ8xZi — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 12, 2022

Experts now expect inflation to reach a new 40-year high, as grocery prices specifically continue to rise as well.

“Food prices were up 11.9 percent in May compared with 12 months earlier,” Breitbart News reported.

Notably, on Tuesday morning, Jill Biden’s staff offered an apology for the first lady comparing Latinos to breakfast tacos as her husband continues to suffer from record-low approval ratings: