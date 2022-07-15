Oregon Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who successfully primaried Biden-backed Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR), was recently caught on video — exclusively shared with Breitbart News — saying the economy is “struggling” under Biden despite supporting many policies promoted by the Biden administration.

McLeod-Skinner, speaking at a meet-and-greet in Silverton, Oregon, and looking to sound non-partisan, said, “our economy is, is struggling right now,” and everyone needs to work together to address the problems everyone is facing in the United States.

However, not specifically mentioning inflation in the short clip provided to Breitbart News, she claimed the challenges that need to be addressed to help Americans are affordable housing, “accessible health care for everyone,” and childcare, “so people go back to work.”

She added that “investing in a renewable energy grid” is also important for Americans, as Democrats — especially under President Joe Biden’s leadership — have pursued an anti-American energy agenda. McLeod-Skinner claims it is part of the short-term and long-term solution for the economy.

But just days after McLeod-Skinner’s remarks on Wednesday, inflation was recorded at an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June, which was higher than the 8.8 percent that was expected. Consequently, Americans have been hit even harder by the rising prices of everyday necessities like food, gasoline, housing, transportation, and utilities.

In fact, Breitbart News reported that for the year, house cleaning and other domestic services are up 5.1 percent, groceries are up 10.4 percent, electricity is up 13.7 percent, and household cleaning products are up 11.3 percent.

McLeod-Skinner will face Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in November. Chavez-DeRemer is the former mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon. She has said she will support businesses and police, as well as address “the crisis on our southern border.”

The Fifth Congressional District, where the two candidates will be running against each other in November, was recently redrawn in the redistricting process to include more Republican areas. It now stretches from the Portland area southeast into rural communities in the central part of the state.

In fact, while Democrats have held the seat since 1997, there have been concerns by some in the party that McLeod-Skinner, running as a far-left candidate, will have a more challenging time getting elected in the region now that it has changed following redistricting. Republicans are currently projected to win between 20 and 35 seats while only needing to net five to take back the House.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), one of the Republican groups looking to help the Republican win by targeting the Democrat before November, attacked McLeod-Skinner by saying she would not actually help to make everyday necessities more affordable during the skyrocketing inflation crisis.

“Jamie McLeod-Skinner stating the obvious won’t help the Oregonians struggling to afford their basic necessities during Democrats’ inflation crisis,” NRCC Spokeswoman Courtney Parella told Breitbart News.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.