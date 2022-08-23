Paul Pelosi Pleads Guilty to DUI, Gets No Additional Jail Time

Paul Pelosi, Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband and an avid stock trader, has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge stemming from his arrest in late May when he crashed his Porsche in Napa Valley, California.

Pelosi was sentenced to three years probation and no additional jail time after pleading guilty to one count of DUI (driving under the influence), according to court records obtained by TMZ.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband was also sentenced to five days of jail time — but he is getting credit for time served.

He already served two days in jail at the time of his arrest, and he received conduct credit for two other days. As for the third day, Pelosi will work eight hours in the court’s work program to make up for that fifth day, according to a report by Politico.

Paul Pelosi’s probation terms also require that he complete a three-month drinking and driving course, and have an ignition interlock device on his car for one year. He also has to pay a $150 fine.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Paul Pelosi was involved in a two-vehicle car crash about an hour before being arrested for driving under the influence on May 28.

Court documents later revealed that he had slurred speech, red and watery eyes, and a drug in his system at the time of his arrest for DUI. But prosecutors in Napa County later walked back what they called a “boilerplate” drug allegation in the DUI complaint against Pelosi.

Earlier this month, California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation said it may revoke Paul Pelosi’s membership after he reportedly violated its policy during his DUI arrest by flashing his membership card.

