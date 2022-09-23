Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday called pro-life politicians “extremist so-called leaders” for instituting limits on abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“And immediately, of course, following Dobbs, extremist so-called leaders — that’s what I call them — extremist so-called leaders across our nation began to pass and enforce laws to criminalize doctors, nurses, healthcare providers,” Harris said at the Democratic Attorneys General Association conference.

“I mean, think about those folks — why they entered that profession, their sense of calling and duty to heal and help. And these so-called extremist leaders are passing laws to criminalize these folks, passing laws to punish women,” Harris continued.

Harris complained that the Supreme Court “intentionally shifted the fight for reproductive rights to the states” and praised Democrat attorneys general for “bravely defending reproductive freedom.”

While the vice president called conservative politicians “extremist so-called leaders,” she ignored the extremist rhetoric coming from members of her own party.

Most recently, a 41-year-old man admitted to killing 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson because he was “part of a Republican extremist group,” according to local reports. The man reportedly feared the group of Republicans was “coming to get him.”

The North Dakota man told law enforcement he hit Ellingson with his car because of “a political argument” the two had.

Ellingson’s politically motivated death came less than one month after President Joe Biden used the weight of his presidency to paint “MAGA Republicans” as dangerous “extremists” and “white supremacists.”

“There is no question that the Republican party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” Biden said in a politically fueled primetime address.

While speaking about “extremist so-called leaders,” Harris also failed to mention Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Ohio, who recently called on Ohioans to “kill and confront” the extremist Republican movement.

Further, Harris’ efforts to paint pro-life leaders as “extremists” ignores the fact that millions of Americans nationwide support limits on abortion.

For example, a poll earlier this year found that more Americans support a 15-week abortion ban than oppose it. Another poll taken over the summer found that 44 percent of Americans think the states should be in control of abortion policy.

