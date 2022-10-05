Survey: Ron DeSantis Sees Double-Digit Lead Among Latino Voters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is enjoying a double-digit lead in support among Florida’s Latino voters, a recent Spectrum News/Siena College survey found.

The survey showed DeSantis holding a comfortable overall lead against his Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), leading 49 percent to Crist’s 41 percent. Seven percent remain unsure of who they would support.

DeSantis happens to enjoy stronger support from his Republican base than Crist sees from Democrats, as 95 percent of Republicans support DeSantis and 90 percent of Democrats support Crist. The governor also leads among independents, 52 percent to the congressman’s 34 percent.

Further, the survey found that Crist is failing to garner significant support among Latino voters, as DeSantis has a 16 point advantage — 53 percent to 37 percent:

🚨 FLORIDA POLL By Siena College GOVERNOR

(R) Ron DeSantis 49% (+8)

(D) Charlie Crist 41% Independents

(R) Ron DeSantis 52% (+18)

(D) Charlie Crist 34% Hispanics

(R) Ron DeSantis 53% (+16)

(D) Charlie Crist 37% 669 LV | 09/18-25 | R35/D34/I31

The results coincide with the recent trend seen in key areas of the state. For instance, there are more Republican Hispanic voters in blue Miami-Dade than Hispanic Democrats. And across the state as a whole, registered Republicans are leading Democrats. Further, GOP voters vastly outnumber Democrats in net gains since 2018:

The biggest number in Florida Politics that no one is talking about: 17,197 While Florida has added 1,037,685 net new voters since @RonDeSantisFL 2018 Victory, the Democrat Party (@FlaDems) only managed to convince 17,197 of them to register as a Democrat.#FlaPol #Sayfie pic.twitter.com/uE7Xvr1nVX — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) September 19, 2022

The survey was taken September 18-25 among 669 likely Florida voters.