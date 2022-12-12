Chinese National Accused of Quadruple Murder at Illegal Oklahoma Pot Farm

A Chinese national is accused of a quadruple homicide at an illegally operated marijuana farm in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Chen Wu, a 45-year-old Chinese national, was arrested and charged last week with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

Wu entered the marijuana farm where he requested $300,000, which he said he had invested in the business, according to Kingfisher County, Oklahoma, police. The 10-acre farm had been operating under an illegally obtained license.

Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm https://t.co/MKqVYo6WZx — KMET1490AM (@KMETRadio) December 5, 2022

When farm employees could not hand over $300,000, according to police, Wu allegedly started shooting, executing four Chinese nationals: Quirong Lin, Chen He Chun, Chen He Qiang and Fang Hui Lee. Another Chinese national, Yi Fei Lin, was left wounded.

Wu fled Oklahoma and was arrested in Miami-Dade County, Florida, where he was later transferred to Kingfisher County to face the murder charges.

It is still unclear how and when Wu arrived in the United States.

