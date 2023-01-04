White House Cannot Explain Why President Biden Is Wearing a Mask

The White House is unable to explain why, exactly, President Biden was spotted wearing a mask when recently stepping off Marine One.

“Well — that’s a — I don’t know. I did not notice that, that he — we all wore our masks on Marine One,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said when confronted as reporters noted that they do not often see Biden wearing one when he gets off the aircraft. Jean-Pierre added that she was wearing a mask as well.

“So can you tell us — was he exposed to someone? Or can you talk about that?” she was asked.

Jean-Pierre did not directly answer the question, simply stating that Biden tested negative on an antigen test.

“Well, I can — I can tell you this: Yesterday, he tested negative on an antigen test for COVID-19. He tested negative. So, that part I know. So, I can share that with you right now,” she said, dismissing the mask inquiries.

“It’s not something that I noticed. I always try to have a mask and follow the CDC guidance — right? — guidelines. When it comes to transportation, we put on — we put on a mask. I just don’t have anything more to share,” she said.

When asked if she can let reporters know if Biden was exposed to the virus, Jean-Pierre responded, “Yeah, absolutely.”

The observance follows Biden wearing a mask during an event at a children’s hospital prior to Christmas.

Notably, Biden infamously broke Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in August after failing to wear a mask after testing positive for the virus.

As Breitbart News reported:

“CDC guidance suggests that he wear a mask when he’s around others,” Ashish Jha, the White House Covid response coordinator said July 25. “The president is going to follow CDC guidance.” But Joe Biden went on national television Monday evening without a mask after testing positive Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, Biden again tested positive with “a return of a loose cough,” the White House said.

Biden’s masking comes as some school districts in New Jersey are forcing children to mask up yet again as they head back from winter break.