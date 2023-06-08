An Arkansas judge on Monday issued an order threatening Hunter Biden with up to a year of prison time and a $20,000 fine if he fails to provide financial information and appear in court next month to answer questions from the counsel of his child’s mother.

Last year, Hunter Biden opened up his paternity agreement with Lunden Roberts, the mother of his child, citing “a substantial material change” in his “financial circumstances, including but not limited to his income.” Hunter Biden’s payments are $20,000 per month, a calculation based on income.

Hunter Biden’s financials could reveal information about his family’s business deals and his anonymous art sales.

For example, they could reveal how much Hunter Biden earned from his interest in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund founded just days after Hunter and President Joe Biden visited China in 2013. Hunter Biden held a ten percent stake in BHR Partners through an entity called Skaneateles LLC. Documents obtained by Breitbart News revealed Skaneateles LLC is controlled by Kevin Morris, Hunter’s top attorney, who also paid Hunter’s IRS debts.

If Hunter Biden does not provide financial information and show up for the court appearance, the judge said he will face “six months in jail for criminal contempt, six months in jail for civil contempt, and a $20,000 fine payable to Ms. Roberts,” the Sun reported.

In early May, Hunter Biden appeared before the Independence County circuit judge, who ordered him to answer questions about his financials and sit for an interview under oath in a child support case against his daughter’s mother. The judge also scheduled a hearing for July to determine the child support dispute.

“Mr. Biden does not want to disclose his income and assets, says that he is somewhat financially destitute, while he lives on a mountain overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, has Secret Service protection, and enjoys his time abroad,” Roberts’s legal team wrote.

Hunter Biden’s court case in Arkansas is just one of his legal challenges. He faces a Justice Department investigation into potential tax and gun violations and is the center of the House Oversight Committee’s probe into the Biden family for nine potential violations.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.