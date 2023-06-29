House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) identified “six specific policy decisions” that President Joe Biden made that indicate he could be “compromised.”

Speaking Wednesday with John Catsimatidis’ “Cats & Cosby Show” on WABC 770, Comer said his committee identified a total of six decisions, four of which “were made while Joe Biden was president early on — [where] we cannot come to any other conclusion as to why these decisions were made, other than the fact that this president is compromised.”

“This was organized crime. There’s no other way to define it,” Comer continued.

“We’re going to try to determine how much money the Bidens took, and what role Joe Biden played in all of this,” he added. “It’s a huge puzzle.”

Comer stated:

Around 30 to 40 different banks, and about that many different shell companies. This is an organized attempt by the Biden family to hide the source of money going into these shell companies, and to distract from the IRS so they wouldn’t have to pay taxes on it. And that’s exactly what the IRS whistleblowers alleged in the transcribed interview with the Ways and Means Committee — that the Biden family never paid money on any of these wires that came into these shell companies.

In May, Comer found the Biden family business over the course of several years received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

Breitbart News exclusively reported on Republican lawmakers demanding transparency from Joe Biden regarding his 2017 tax returns in which his entity, “CelticCapri Corp,” listed nearly $10 million without specifying revenue line items, raising concerns about who paid the entity and for what in the wake of Joe Biden’s alleged link to a $5 million Ukrainian “bribery” scheme.

“Biden should disclose and every member of the press ought to hound him until he does,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said.

“You’re looking at a tax return that has $10 million in cash that came from a mystery source,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on his podcast, Verdict with Ted Cruz.

Recent polling exclusively reported to Breitbart News shows a majority of voters believe the Biden family received payments from foreign nationals to influence policy.

WATCH: Biden Denies Bribery Allegations, Claims He Is Not Interfering with DOJ

The White House

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.