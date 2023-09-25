Recent polling compared to previous polling data shows a majority of voters consistently believe President Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business, contradicting Joe Biden’s long held position that he never spoke to Hunter Biden about business.

An NBC News survey recently asked 1,000 voters from September 15-19 how concerned they were about “Joe Biden’s possible awareness or involvement in the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, including alleged financial wrongdoing and corruption.”

WATCH — Maher: There’s “Real Corruption” in Hunter Biden Scandal and “a Lot of the Left-Wing Media Will Not Cover” It:

Overall, 60 percent were concerned, while 39 percent were not concerned. Among those who were concerned, 45 percent ranked the concern as a major worry. Fifteen percent said their concern was moderate. Only nine percent said Joe Biden’s involvement was a minor concern. Twenty-eight percent said they had no real concerns.

The NBC News survey appears constant with previous polling:

61 percent of Americans said Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, according to a September CNN poll.

51 percent of voters believe Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter Biden, according to a September Yahoo/YouGov survey.

66 percent of voters said Joe Biden discussed business with his son, according to a June Harvard/HarrisX poll.

62 percent of voters contend Joe Biden “participated” in his family business deals, according to a February Harvard Cap/Harris poll.

WATCH — Biden: Hunter Has “Done Nothing Wrong” and His Situation Impacts My Presidency “by Making Me Feel Proud of Him”:

As a consistent majority of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in the family business, another 60 percent of voters believe Joe Biden is working to cover up his involvement in his family’s business deals with foreign adversaries, a Rasmussen Reports poll found in July. Forty-five percent said a coverup is very likely. Thirty-four percent said it is not likely, including 18 percent who believe it is not at all likely.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden in part due to allegations that he lied about his working relationship with Hunter Biden.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” Joe Biden claimed in 2019.

Fifty percent of independent voters believe House Republicans should impeach Joe Biden, a YouGov/CBS News poll found in September. Overall, 47 percent of Americans support impeachment. Fifty-three percent oppose impeachment.

Previous polling by Reuters showed a plurality, 41 percent, support an impeachment inquiry, while 35 percent oppose it. Twenty-four percent are unsure.

McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry is based on four pieces of evidence:

House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business. Bank records show many payments were directed to Biden family members through shell companies. An FBI informant file alleges Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive. Joe Biden “o ffered special treatment” to Hunter Biden amid his Justice Department’s tax probe into his son.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.