A majority of voters support an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, a Harvard Harris poll recently found.

The poll appears to represent the first survey in which a majority of all voters supported the inquiry.

The poll asked respondents, “Do you support or oppose House Speaker Kevin McCarthy opening a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden?”

Fifty-three percent supported the inquiry, while 47 percent opposed it. Among those who supported the inquiry were 49 percent of independents, 78 percent of Republicans, and 31 percent of Democrats.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened the inquiry based on four pieces of evidence:

House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business. Bank records show many payments were directed to Biden family members through shell companies. An FBI informant file alleges Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive. Joe Biden “o ffered special treatment” to Hunter Biden amid his Justice Department’s tax probe into his son.

The poll found that 60 percent of voters believe Joe Biden had direct and detailed knowledge of his son’s business dealings and that he made false or misleading statements about his son’s business dealings. Forty percent said Joe Biden did not have knowledge or made false statements.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” Joe Biden claimed in 2019.

The poll also showed 57 percent said Joe Biden helped his son Hunter “get influence peddling contracts,” and 43 percent said he was not involved in his son’s business.

The allegations against Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business include but are not limited to photos, texts, video, an audio recording, and IRS and former business partner whistleblower testimonies:

Biden family suspicious activity reports of w ire transfers

Texts

Emails

WhatsApp messages

Photos of Joe with Hunter’s business partners

Joe Biden’s voicemail to Hunter

Five individuals referencing Joe Biden as the “big guy”

Two whistleblower testimonies

FBI FD-1023 form alleging recorded phone calls and texts between Biden and a Burisma executive

FBI informant alleging bribes

Video of Joe Biden bragging about firing the Ukrainian prosecutor

Hunter’s statements about giving half his income to his dad

Former White House Aide saying FBI ignored Joe Biden’s role in Ukraine business dealings

Millions flowing into Biden family bank accounts

Hunter paying for Joe Biden’s expenses

Email aliases

BHR Partners associates noted an account linked to Joe Biden’s home address as the beneficiary of two wires

The poll sampled 2,103 voters from September 12-14. The poll provided no margin of error.

