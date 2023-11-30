Rep. Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) and thirteen Republican colleagues sent a letter to Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Secretary Denis McDonough on Thursday demanding action against a VA employee who mocked Israel for wanting back hostages held by Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

“Antisemitism has no place in America, especially within the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Lutrell said in a comment obtained by Breitbart News.

“Vile comments, such as Ms. Morrad’s, will not be tolerated, and there must be accountability. I will continue to unequivocally condemn all forms of antisemitism and look forward to hearing from Secretary McDonough on the actions being taken to address this,” he said.

The letter is signed by colleagues Reps. Eli Crane (R-AZ), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Ralph Norman (R-SC), August Pfluger (R-TX), Michael Waltz (R-FL), Cory Mills (R-FL), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Keith Self (R-TX), Randy Weber (R-TX), Derrick Van Orden (R-WI), Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Mike Carey (R-OH).

It condemns the comments made by Shakeba Morrad, who is a U.S. Attorney at the Office of the General counsel for the VA. In a snippet of the video, which was originally posted on her Instagram account, she says with a mocking voice, “We just want our hostages back, give us our 200 hostages!”

🔴 Shakeba Morrad, an appellate attorney at Office of General Counsel for U.S. @DeptVetAffairs, posted (& later deleted) a video of herself on Instagram mocking Israelis pleading for the return of their citizens being held hostage by Hamas. WATCH it on X: https://t.co/f5L8ICEvVr pic.twitter.com/GpR7mgK6D2 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) November 27, 2023

The VA released a statement saying they were “investigating the matter.”

The lawmakers requested an immediate update on the investigation and any disciplinary actions taken.

They wrote:

In the video posted November 12, 2023, Ms. Morrad actively mocked the Israeli hostages being held captive by Hamas. As you are aware, on October 7th of this year Hamas committed one of the vilest terrorist attacks in recent world history. During this attack the men, women, and children Hamas did not kill were taken back to Gaza to be held as hostages. Ms. Morrad’s mocking of these people and their families is unacceptable.

“The core values of the Department of Veterans Affairs are Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence. It is clear to us that Ms. Morrad does not embody the values of the Department and therefore has no place within it.

“Therefore, we require an update on the investigation into Ms. Morrad for her reprehensible behavior and a clear outline of any disciplinary actions already taken no later than December 6, 2023,” wrote the lawmakers, a number of whom are veterans.

