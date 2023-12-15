Hunter Biden reportedly threatened to take extreme action and flee the United States of America if voters reelect former President Donald Trump.
The threat represents the often neurotic nature of the president’s son, 53, who faces 42 years in prison for tax and gun charges in an ongoing investigation.
“In recent conversations with family friends, he [Hunter] has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again,” two people who spoke with Hunter told Politico’s Jonathan Lemire.
Recent polling shows Trump leading President Joe Biden in state and nationwide polling:
- Morning Consult: Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states.
- CNN: Trump leads Biden by three points among “men of color” voters.
- NBC News: Trump leads Biden by two points.
- Morning Consult: Voters trust Trump over Joe Biden on ten key issues.
Hunter Biden’s legal chaos could “damage” the 2024 election. “Members of the president’s inner circle have expressed frustration over how the matter was all but behind them,” Lemire reported. “Some Democrats believe that the trials could damage [Joe] Biden politically.”
“This Hunter story has the legs to ruin things for Biden,” a Democrat strategist told the Messenger.
“The controversy about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings might play the same role for Republicans that Hillary Clinton’s emails did in 2016,” a second Democrat strategist, Brad Bannon, told the Messenger.
House investigators opened a probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.
