Hunter Biden reportedly threatened to take extreme action and flee the United States of America if voters reelect former President Donald Trump.

The threat represents the often neurotic nature of the president’s son, 53, who faces 42 years in prison for tax and gun charges in an ongoing investigation.

“In recent conversations with family friends, he [Hunter] has worried that he might have to flee the country if Trump were to be elected president again,” two people who spoke with Hunter told Politico’s Jonathan Lemire.

Recent polling shows Trump leading President Joe Biden in state and nationwide polling:

Morning Consult: Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states.

crucial swing states. CNN : Trump leads Biden by three points among “ men of color” voters.

: Trump leads Biden by three points among “ voters. NBC News: Trump leads Biden by two points.

Biden by two points. Morning Consult: Voters trust Trump over Joe Biden on ten key issues.

Hunter Biden’s legal chaos could “damage” the 2024 election. “Members of the president’s inner circle have expressed frustration over how the matter was all but behind them,” Lemire reported. “Some Democrats believe that the trials could damage [Joe] Biden politically.”

“This Hunter story has the legs to ruin things for Biden,” a Democrat strategist told the Messenger.