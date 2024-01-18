Hunter Biden to Sit for Closed-Door Deposition, Along with 5 Associates

Hunter Biden will sit for a closed-door interview on February 28, along with five Biden family associates at various dates, House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) and Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) announced Thursday.

The announcement came as a surprise to some Republicans. Last week, the chairmen went through procedural hurdles to prepare for a House vote to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress for failing to sit for the deposition.

Hunter proposed last week to sit for the deposition if Congress reissued a subpoena, arguing the prior subpoenas “are legally invalid” because the impeachment inquiry “did not yet exist when the subpoenas were issued.”

The Republican chairmen initially accepted the offer but warned the House would move forward with contempt proceedings for this week.

The chairmen deemed Hunter’s offer to be another delay tactic. Hunter’s offer also appeared to be a public relations ploy to provide Attorney General Merrick Garland with a reason not to prosecute him upon a successful contempt vote.

After wrangling with Hunter’s lawyers, Comer and Jordan changed their strategy. They did not schedule a vote to hold Hunter in concept of Congress and agreed to a deposition.

“Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024,” the chairmen said in a statement obtained by Breitbart News. “His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates.”

Associates and the dates they are to speak with the impeachment inquiry are:

Week of January 22: Mervyn Yan — former top CEFC China Energy Co. official

Week of January 22: Rob Walker — acting “surrogate” for Hunter around the world

Week of January 29: “Moneyman” Eric Schwerin — family’s top financial lieutenant

Week of January 29: Joey Langston — close associate

Week of February 5: Tony Bobulinski — former associate who confirmed the infamous message about a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy,” as referring to Joe Biden

Hunter is a material witness in the House impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. House investigators launched the probe into the Biden family in November 2022. They revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

More evidence against Joe Biden can be found here and here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.