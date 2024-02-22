Ron DeSantis Vows to Sign Bill Permitting Release of Epstein Documents

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week vowed to sign a bill passed by the Florida legislature which would permit the release of documents related to the Florida case of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The Florida Senate passed Senate Bill 234, which allows for the release of testimony and evidence from the grand jury investigation in 2006.

The bill reads in part:

An act relating to disclosure of grand jury testimony; amending s. 905.27, F.S.; revising the list of persons prohibited from disclosing the testimony of a witness examined before, or the evidence received by, a grand jury; creating an exception for a request by the media or an interested person to the prohibited publishing, broadcasting, disclosing, divulging, or communicating of any testimony of a witness examined before the grand jury, or the content, gist, or import thereof; providing criminal penalties; providing construction; making technical changes; reenacting s. 905.17(1) and (2), F.S., relating to who may be present during a session of a grand jury, to incorporate the amendment made to s. 905.27, F.S., in references thereto; 16 providing an effective date.

The House version of the bill passed earlier this month, and DeSantis announced this week that he will, indeed, sign it.

“All files related to Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activity should be made public,” DeSantis said.

“While the federal government continues to stonewall accountability, I’m glad the Legislature has taken action to release the grand jury material from the Florida state case,” he continued.

“I will sign the bill into law,” DeSantis added:

DeSantis’s vow to sign the measure follows another report on the convicted pedophile, revealing that Epstein had a surveillance room in his New York mansion which he used to spy on victims and guests.

According to Breitbart News:

A lawsuit filed by two of Epstein’s accusers said that Epstein would give his abuse victims car services and cell phones to track their every move, find “dirt” on them, and offer hundreds of dollars in “hush money” to silence them.

… The lawsuit reportedly does not address what happened to the surveillance footage, or if Epstein kept footage of these activities inside the New York mansion.

In January, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) called for more transparency in the Epstein cases, calling on Democrats to assist in revealing who, exactly, worked with Epstein’s trafficking ring.