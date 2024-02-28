Joe Biden Heads to Walter Reed Hospital for Annual Physical Examination

US President Joe Biden departs the White House in Washington, DC, for Walter Reed Medical
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden, 81, who the special counsel says is “an elderly man with a poor memory,” said Wednesday he will go to Walter Reed Army Medical Center for his annual health examination.

It is unclear if Biden will undergo cognitive testing or if results will be released to the public.

“I’m going to Walter Reed to get my physical,” he told reporters.

Last year, Biden’s physical examination showed president suffers from a stiff gait and neuropathy in the feet.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “neuropathy refers to any condition that affects the nerves outside your brain or spinal cord.”

Neuropathy could be a factor in Biden’s ability to remain upright. Biden’s tripped, tumbled, and stumbled at least five times in 2023.

US President Joe Biden, right, salutes on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Biden said he is undergoing a physical, a regular check-up during an election season in which voters have expressed concerns about his age and fitness to serve a second term. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Biden’s physical health is overshadowed by questions about his mental health. Special counsel Robert Hur described the president in n his report on Biden’s classified document scandal as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

  • Hur described Biden as not competent to stand trial for taking classified documents.
  • Hur said Biden could not remember simple facts about his life, such as when he was vice president or when his son Beau died.

Members of the established media defended Biden’s “poor” memory by claiming the president’s health is “acute” and that any speculation to the contrary is “ageist” and a “right wing media” conspiracy theory.

Some 67 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to serve a second term, Quinnipiac polling found last week. The survey asked voters if Biden had the physical and mental fitness to serve a second presidential term:

  • Physical fitness: 35 percent said yes, 62 percent said no
  • Mental fitness: 34 percent said yes, 64 percent said no

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.

