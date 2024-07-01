First lady Jill Biden is on the hunt to hire someone for the position of “Social Media Platforms Manager,” according to a recent job listing.

The job listing, which was posted by Daybook, a job website for political and policy-related jobs, says the “Social Media Platforms Manager” is “expected to write within an established organizational identity for multiple social media platforms” and offers a yearly salary between $65,000 and $85,000.

“Dr. Biden’s Social Media Platforms Manager will report to Dr. Biden’s Digital Director and be expected to write within an established organizational identity for multiple social media platforms and channels, while strategizing how to further develop and expand Dr. Biden’s and the Biden-Harris campaign’s voice online,” the job listing states.

“Biden for President requires all employees to be ‘up to date’ on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law,” the job listing added.

The job listing comes after it was revealed the first lady will appear on the cover of Vogue magazine in August, and days after her husband, President Joe Biden, took part in a presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Vogue while at Camp David over the weekend with her family, the first lady said they would “not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president” and vowed to “continue to fight.”

During Thursday’s presidential debate, Biden at times appeared to look confused, appeared to freeze, and was unable to get through his prepared closing statement without making many errors.

The president also brought up debunked false claims such as the “suckers and losers” claim and the “very fine people” hoax.

While members of the media, Democrat officials, and voters floated the idea of replacing Biden after his poor debate performance and began to question if he would be able to serve another term as president, the first lady praised his performance and informed him that he had done “such a great job.”

“Joe, you did such a great job,” the first lady said. “You answered every question. You knew all the facts.”

In the aftermath of the presidential debate, several donors in Hollywood were reported to have issued ultimatums for Biden to “drop out” or they would no longer be donating to the Democratic Party, while other donors have reportedly backed away from the president.

While at Camp David over the weekend, the president gathered with the first lady, his children, and grandchildren to discuss if he should remain in the presidential race. Hunter Biden, the president’s son, was reported to have been “one of the strongest voices” urging the president to remain in the race.