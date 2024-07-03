Heritage Foundation Vows to Make ‘Extraordinarily Difficult’ to Replace Biden on the Ballot

The Heritage Foundation vowed Wednesday to make it “extraordinarily difficult” for Democrats to replace President Joe Biden on the ballot.

“If the Biden family decides that President Biden will not run for re-election, the mechanisms for replacing him on ballots vary by state. There is the potential for pre-election litigation in some states that would make the process difficult and perhaps unsuccessful,” Heritage Oversight Project stated in a memo that was compiled in April and released last week ahead of President Joe Biden’s “disastrous” debate performance.

Heritage Oversight Project Executive Director Mike Howell, who authored the memo, said that replacing Biden would be “extraordinarily difficult” and that they would ensure it would make it “extraordinarily difficult” to replace the 46th president on the 2024 ticket.

One in three Democrats believe Biden should exit the race, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The hits just keep coming. pic.twitter.com/jAGwaN3ZYq — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 3, 2024

Some Democrats, such as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), have called on Biden to withdraw, while others, such as Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp (D-WA), said that Biden is “going to lose to Trump” after his performance during last week’s debate.

Zack Smith, a senior legal fellow at the conservative think tank, said, “The problem that any potential replacement for Joe Biden would likely run into is that in many states, including in several key states, the deadline for getting on the ballot has already passed. Or in many states, the process for replacing a candidate currently on the ballot just isn’t clearly defined because it happens so rarely.”

The Heritage memo noted Wisconsin, Nevada, and Georgia are potential states that could be used to block replacing Biden on the ticket.

“And then what state that we’re looking at now that matches up to be the right one, going in there and working with the right people,” Howell explained.

A source close to former President Donald Trump said, “We definitely want the dementia patient. They made their bed; they get to sleep in it. But we also love the chaos of their public decision-making process.”